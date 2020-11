Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad arrived in Tehran on Saturday evening at the official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Brigadier-General Amir Hatami. Iraqi official held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani in Tehran today to confer on the latest regional issues. Tehran, Iran, Nov 14, 2020. IRNA/Mohammad Babaei

