22 new sculptured heads of Iran's glories have been unveiled in the second symposium of the Iranian painting sculpture symposium in Iranian Artists Forum. Majid Entezami, Jamileh Sheikhi, Abbas Kiarostami, Ali Hatami, Hassan Mirkhani are the Iranian artists whose busts were unveiled. Tehran, Iran. Nov 7, 2020. IRNA/ Abdollah Heidari.

