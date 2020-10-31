Oct 31, 2020, 11:03 AM
Condemnation of French President remarks against Great Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Leaders of religious minorities in Iran condemned the remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron against Great Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on the pretext of freedom of expression. Blasphemy will hurt other religions' sanctities and only lead to war and bloodshed, the leaders of religious minorities said at a meeting held at a church in Tehran on Friday afternoon. Tehran, Iran, October 31, 2020. IRNA/Ehsan Naderipour.

