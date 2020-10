Iranian Saffron is known as the “red gold” which is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to physical and spiritual medicine. Saffron harvesting in Golestan province has started from late October to mid - November. Golestan, Iran. October 28, 2020, IRNA/Ali Asghar Ghezelsaflou

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish