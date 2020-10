Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics of the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan Mohammad Hashim Ortaq visits the Trained Police Dogs unit (SEPCA) in Chaharbagh District, Savojbolagh County, Alborz Province on Tuesday along with the Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Colonel Majid Karimi. Iran, Oct 20, 2020. IRNA/ Moosa Korehei

