The workers of the holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, replace the black flag of the dome of this sacred place with a green one and gather the black banners installed on the walls of the precincts of the holy shrine as the two Shia mourning months of Muharram and Safar come to an end in Mashad, Iran Nov 20, 2020. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh Zahmati

