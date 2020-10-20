Oct 20, 2020, 9:19 AM
Saffron harvest in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province

Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to physical and spiritual medicine. Saffron harvesting in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province has started from late October to mid - November, all regions of the province have the potential for saffron cultivation. Shahrekord, Iran. October 20, 2020, IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

