Tourist attractions of ancient city of Kuhpayeh in Isfahan province

The city of Kuhpayeh is located 65 kilometers east of Isfahan. This ancient and historical city has many tourist resorts, and the surrounding villages also have lots of similar attractions. One of the most famous attractions of the city is Abbasi Caravanserai that dates back to 400 years ago (Safavid era). This Caravansarai was renovated in 2012 with preservation of traditional architecture. Another factor that makes the place very popular with tourists is its beautiful nature. Isfahan, Iran. October 19, 2020, IRNA/Zahra Baghan.

