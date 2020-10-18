Afghanistan's Abdullah meets with FM Zarif

Chairman of Afghanistan's Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan as well as bilateral issues. He held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. In his three-day visit to Tehran, Abdullah will hold meetings with top Iranian officials. The meetings will focus on the latest developments in peace talks in Afghanistan. Tehran, Iran. October 18, 2020, IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi.

