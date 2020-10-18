Oct 18, 2020, 9:32 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84078626
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling Premier League competitions

Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling Premier League competitions were held on Thursday at Azadi Sports Complex.Tehran, Iran. October 18, 2020, IRNA/Ehsan Naderipour.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 9 =