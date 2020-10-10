IRNA archived photos from Mohammad Reza Shajarian

Known as the “King of Persian traditional songs,” the Iranian artist was born on September 23, 1940, Mohammad-Reza Shajarian was an internationally and critically acclaimed Iranian classical singer, composer, and master of Persian classic music. He has been called 'Iran's greatest living maestro of Persian classical music and is also known for his skills in Persian calligraphy and humanitarian activities. October 10, 2020. IRNA/
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Shajarian and his enduring legacy
Tehran, Oct 10, IRNA – Iranian young generation professionals working in the field of classic…
-
UNESCO terms Shajarian as standing heritage of Iran's traditional music
Tehran, Oct 10, IRNA - The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay in a message described…
-
Iranian legendary singer Shajarian laid to rest in Tous
Mashad, Oct 10, IRNA – Mastero Mohammadreza Shajarian, Iran's Classic Music legend, and world-acclai…
-
Classic Music Legend Mohammad-Reza Shajarian laid to rest near Ferdowsi Tomb
Iranian Classic Music Legend Mohammad-Reza Shajarian passed away on Thursday after suffering…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 10
Tehran, Oct 10, IRNA - The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
-
Legendary Iranian singer Shajarian passes away
Tehran, October 8, 2020, IRNA – Iranian classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian has passed…
-
FM Zarif offers condolences over Iranian legendary singer's departure
Tehran, Oct 8, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message expressed…
Your Comment