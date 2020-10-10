Classic Music Legend Mohammad-Reza Shajarian laid to rest near Ferdowsi Tomb

Iranian Classic Music Legend Mohammad-Reza Shajarian passed away on Thursday after suffering a long period of illness. The great master died at the age of 80 in Tehran. He was laid to rest near tomb of epic Persian poet Ferdowsi on Saturday in Tous City northeastern Iran. October 9, 2020. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh.
