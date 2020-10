Ta’zieh is a traditional Persian theatrical genre in which the drama is conveyed predominantly through music and dramatic narration. Ta’zieh (condolence theater) is a play on religious rituals, which is especially performed in Iran during the holy month of Muharram concurrent with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his companions in Karbala. Shiraz, Iran. October 7, 2020. IRNA/Reza Ghaderi.

