Zarivar Lake is the most important and unique attraction in the west of Iran, Kurdistan province. This lake is located at an altitude of 1,285m from sea level, and its width and length are 1.6 and 5 km, respectively. Marivan County, Kurdistan Province, Iran, October 6, 2020. IRNA/ Seyed Mosleh Pirkhazranian

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish