Union House in Tehran

The garden house belonged to Amin ul-Sultan, the prime minister of Nasser al-Din Shah, Muzaffar al-Din Shah, and Mohammad Ali Shah Qajar. The house was bought by Haj Rahim Ittihadiyeh after the death of Amin ul-Sultan. Over time, this historic house was dilapidated and ruined,. Afterwards it was owned by the Tehran Municipality Beautification Organization in September 2015, and is being renovated. Tehran, Iran, October 5, 2020. IRNA/ Davoud Ghahrdar

