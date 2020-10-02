Persian Carpet is an inseparable item from Iranian art and culture. It is undoubtedly one of the most distinguished manifestations of the Persian style of living which dates back to Ancient Persia (c.500 BC). The "traditional skills of carpet weaving" in Fars Province and Kashan City were inscribed as Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists of UNESCO in 2010. The pattern of carpets reminds you of the Persian garden which is full of flora, birds, and other animals. Wool, cotton, and silk are the most common materials in carpet weaving. Photos show Iranian carpet shopping center in Tehran.Iran. Oct 2, IRNA/

