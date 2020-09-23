Sep 23, 2020, 2:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84051600
1 Persons

Tags

Iran's Sacred Defense Week with military parades

Iran's Army held parades nationwide to mark the Sacred Defense Week on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988. IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi, Maryam Yousefi, Amir GHayyoumi, Abbas Gilani.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =