Iran's Sacred Defense Week with military parades

Iran's Army held parades nationwide to mark the Sacred Defense Week on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988. IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi, Maryam Yousefi, Amir GHayyoumi, Abbas Gilani.
