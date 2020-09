More than 20 types of mushrooms are cultivated worldwide, with China, the US, the Netherlands, France and Poland being the biggest producers. Iran, with a production of 150,000 tons, is the world's sixth biggest edible mushroom cultivator. Iran. Some 3,800 species of Mushroom are in Iran, 10 percent of which are toxic. Sept 23, 2020. IRNA/Ehsan Naderipour.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish