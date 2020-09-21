Masouleh, Iran’s most scenic village

Scenic, lush and unique, Masouleh, on the foothills of Alborz Mountain Range, Gilan Province is one of the remarkable villages of Iran. This beautiful village is a tourist resort located on the rooftops. Rasht, Iran. Sept 21, 2020. IRNA/Amir Ghayyoumi.
