Masouleh, Iran’s most scenic village

Scenic, lush and unique, Masouleh, on the foothills of Alborz Mountain Range, Gilan Province is one of the remarkable villages of Iran. This beautiful village is a tourist resort located on the rooftops. Rasht, Iran. Sept 21, 2020. IRNA/Amir Ghayyoumi.

