Annually, farmers allocate tens of hectares of their lands to cultivate sunflower in Sufiyan, 30km east of Shabestar County in north of Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran. The plant reaches height of three meters and its seeds are useful for nutrition. September 19, 2020. IRNA/Kazem Yousefi

