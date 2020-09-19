Sep 19, 2020, 9:55 AM
Drag Racing competitions in Iranians Special Economic Zone

Drag racing is a type of motor racing in which automobiles or motorcycles compete, usually two at a time, to be first to cross a set finish line. Drag Racing competitions were held on Friday in the Iranians Special Economic Zone. Tehran, Iran, Sept 19, 2020. IRNA/Sareh Dokht Soltanieh.

