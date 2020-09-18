Sep 18, 2020, 4:52 PM
Rice harvest season in Southeastern Iran

Farmers in Nikshahr County, Southern Sistan Va Balouchestan Province in Southeastern Iran, have started harvesting rice. The harvest season will continue until the end of summer. Nikshahr County has special facets from the natural and geographical status. It is famous for its citrus orchards. Zahedan, Iran., Sept 18, 2020. IRNA/

