The Chairman of the Iraqi Rule of Law Coalition Nuri al-Maliki met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Monday. Iraq's former prime minister and Chairman of the Iraqi Rule of Law Coalition Nuri al-Maliki arrived in Tehran late on Sunday for talks with the Iranian officials. Tehran, Iran. Sept 15, 2020. IRNA/ Hadi Laziri.

