The World Health Organization (WHO), through a donation by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany, has provided the Islamic Republic of Iran with more than 67,500 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests. The tests, which measure the number of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in blood samples, will be used for research and surveillance purposes in the country. Tehran, Iran. Sept 14, IRNA/

