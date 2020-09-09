A photo exhibition showcases black-and-white natural landscapes from the eyes of the famous British photographer Michael Kenna, Semnan Province, north of Iran, September 9, 2020. IRNA/Ali-Akbar Bandari
1483**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
A photo exhibition showcases black-and-white natural landscapes from the eyes of the famous British photographer Michael Kenna, Semnan Province, north of Iran, September 9, 2020. IRNA/Ali-Akbar Bandari
1483**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment