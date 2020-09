6th video-conference Turkey-Iran leaders in the context of Cooperation Council was held on Tuesday. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran and Turkey, as two major regional powers, have always been subject to hostilities, and there is no other way than deepening bilateral relations to overcome the conspiracies. Tehran, Iran. Sept 8, 2020. IRNA/ Asghar Khamseh.

