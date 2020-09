Six flamingo chicks unable to move on the western shore of Lake Urmia due to the salt crystals on their bodies were rescued by environmentalists. The level of the lake is now 1.272m and the volume of the water in Urmia Lake is now 5.3 billion cubic meters, that’s why around 20.000 flamingos have returned to the lake recently. Sept 5, 2020. IRNA/Taha Asgharkhani

