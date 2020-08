The photo album depicts some photos of Khuzestanis while moving trucks with their teeth and setting the world record. Faezeh and Pouria Sarlak set the world record of moving 1 and 3 trucks respectively with their teeth on Monday. Khuzestan, Iran. August 31, 2020. IRNA/ Ali Moaref

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish