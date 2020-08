Iranian Shia Muslims commemorate Tasu'a , the 9th day of the 10 consecutive mourning days ending up to the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS), the third Shia Imam, while observing health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), all across Iran on August 29, 2020. IRNA

