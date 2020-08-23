Aug 23, 2020, 2:39 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83919321
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader addresses cabinet meeting

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday, delivered an online speech to the cabinet meeting on the first day of National Government Week. Tehran, Iran. August 23, IRNA/

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 8 =