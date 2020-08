Remains of bones and skeletons of 13 humans and 2 animals were discovered during the fourth phase of restoring Persepolis water canals. Persepolis dates back to the Achaemenid Empire and is one of the four locations in Fars province registered on the list of world heritage sites. August 18, 2020. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi

