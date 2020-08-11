Aug 11, 2020, 10:54 AM
Hamedan Bazaar, tourist attraction

Hamedan is a beautiful province in western Iran with many historical and tourist attractions, Hamedan city as the capital of this province is among the most ancient Iranian cities. Hamedan, Iran. August 11, 2020. IRNA/Adel Bakhoda.

