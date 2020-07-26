Jul 26, 2020, 9:34 AM
Rice Cultivation farms; Northern Iran Beauties in summer time

Rice cultivation farms in northern Iran are of the most beautiful and unique parts of Mazandaran and Gilan Provinces. Rice is staple food of Iranians and characterized by its pleasant taste and smell.Sari, Iran. July 26, 2020. IRNA/Ehsan Fazli.

