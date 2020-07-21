Analysis of Ukrainian plane black boxes begins in France

The black boxes of a crashed Ukrainian aircraft are in France now. The Boeing 737 was mistakenly hit by Iranian air defense system few minutes after it took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on January 8, 2020. All those on board the plane, who were mostly Iranian, Canadian, Swedish, British and Afghan citizens were killed in the incident. The preliminary analysis of the data recovered from the black boxes of the crashed plane is due begins at the Bureau of Investigations and Analysis of France (BEA) in Paris, France on July 21, 2020. IRNA