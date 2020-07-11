Beauties of Shaho Mountains in western Iran

Shaho is a mountain of the central Zagros range of mounts, located between Kamyaran, Sarv Abad, Marivan, Nodeshe, Nawsoud, Paveh, Javanroud, Rawansar cities on suburbs of Kordestan and Kermanshah Provinces, western Iran. Kermanshah , Iran, July 11, 2020. IRNA/Yousef Fattahi.

