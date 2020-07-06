Rock Climbing; Recreational sports in western Iran

Rock climbing in Kermanshah; western Iran. The Rock Climbing Club on Taq-e Bostan Mountains. Kermanshah has trained professional rock climbers due to its mountainous location and large stone walls such as Bisotun. Kermanshah, the capital of Kermanshah Province, located 525 kilometres from Tehran in the western part of Iran. July 6, 2020. IRNA/Bahman Zarei.

