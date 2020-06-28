Jun 28, 2020, 2:02 PM
Sardasht Dam; Beautiful tourist resort on northwestern Iran

Sardasht Dam, constructed on Little Zab River began taking in water in June 2017. The dam, built on Zab River, has created beautiful scenery due to the forest cover. Mahabad County is a county in West Azerbaijan Province in Iran. June 28, 2020. IRNA/ Abdollah Rahmani.

