Hyrcanian forests in Northern Iran; Golestan Parovince

From Hyrcanian Forest in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the northern provinces of Iran, dates back to the 40 million-year old. The forest covers a total area of 55,000 square kilometers. Hyrcanian dense forest in Kordkuy city of Golestan Province is one of the tourist resort of the province, which attracts many travelers during all times of the year especially summertime. Gorgan, Iran, June 27, 2020. IRNA.
