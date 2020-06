Girls hold a great share of society and their role in cultural promotion of society is significant. The national day of girls aims at improving girls’ awareness and helping them to value their identity and character. The event provides an opportunity for exchanging views about girls and introducing them to a proper Islamic lifestyle. Iran, June 23, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadi.

