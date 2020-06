Qamishlou National Park is located 45 kilometers southwest of Isfahan city. The park is believed to be the oldest protected area in the world. It is home to the Persian Gazelle and Isfahan Mouflon. It is important because of its special habitat value and the existence of castles and historical monuments related to the Qajar era. Isfahan, June 11, 2020. IRNA

