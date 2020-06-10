Tehran Circus in the time of Coronavirus

The sound of laughter and applause from all sides of the hall thrilled the circus artists, and with the encouragement of the audience, they became fresh. Although the circus had just started, the seats were full of spectators every night. The circus has been closed for four months now, and its staff members are working alone to return to prosperous days for vacant seats and program salaries. The coronavirus was a full-fledged enemy that spread its many-month-long efforts to eradicate them. Tehran, June 9, 2020. IRNA/Hassan Shirvani.

