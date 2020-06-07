New IRNA chief takes office

The newly-appointed managing-director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Mohammad-Reza Norouzpour took office in a ceremony at IRNA headquarters in Tehran on Sunday. The introduction ceremony was attended by Government spokesman Ali Rabiei, Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, Vice-President for Political Affairs Fereidoun Vardinejad, Deputy Minister of Culture Mohammad Khoddadi and Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. Norouzpour replaces Zia Hashemi who served as IRNA chief for 30 months. June 7, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadloo

