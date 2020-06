The photo album shows Kaboud-val waterfall located in Golestan Province, Iran. It is near the Aliabad-e katul city about 5 kilometers to the southeast. Kaboud-val is the largest full-moss waterfall in Iran and is one of the prominent places in Golestan province. Its height is about six meters and its water is cool and potable. June 6, 2020. IRNA/ Amin Rahmani

