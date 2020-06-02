Firefighters race against clock to extinguish forest fire

The photo album depicts Khaeez Mountains in Tang Sheikh Area of Behbahan city. Despite of the round-the-clock efforts taken by firefighters, people, officials and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army forces, the wildfire has not been contained yet. So, many forces are still at the scene. Khaeez with an area of 33,000 hectares was named as a protected place over two decades ago. Khaeez protected area is a unique habitat for wildlife including wild goats to live. June 2, 2020. IRNA/Ali Moaref.

