Noted for his literary translations, Mahmoud Etemadzadeh was born on January 14, 1915, in the Iranian city of Rasht. The books translated by him were published under the pen name Behazin. The photo album depicts the house where the translator lived from 1967 until his demise in 2006. His family has preserved the house in the same way as before. It is located in the capital city of Tehran. May 28, 2020. IRNA/ Marzieh Noorali

