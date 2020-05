The album depicts some photos showing delivery of more than 100 vessels in various classes to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) naval base in Bandar Abbas on Thursday in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and the IRGC Commander Hossein Salami. May 28, 2020. IRNA/ Nader Naseri

