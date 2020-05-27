May 27, 2020, 2:07 PM
Harvesting Damask rose in Southwestern Iran

As the weather gets warm, the fields under Damask rose in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province (Southwestern Iran) are ready for harvest. This year, more than 600 hectares of agricultural land in the province have been planted with roses. Shahrekord, Iran, May 27, IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi.

