Spring time in Mashayekh District; southwestern Iran

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari's Mashayekh District in springtime has a pristine and wonderful nature that attracts every viewer. Mashayekh Rural District in Naghan District, Kiar County, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Iran. May 26, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
6125**1416
