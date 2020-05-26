Spring time in Mashayekh District; southwestern Iran

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari's Mashayekh District in springtime has a pristine and wonderful nature that attracts every viewer. Mashayekh Rural District in Naghan District, Kiar County, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Iran. May 26, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish