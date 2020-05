Khour and Biabanak Potash Complex is a national developmental project carried out by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries. The Complex is the first potash producer in Iran and has the largest evapotranspiration reserves in the Middle East. It is located in the Eastern part of Khour va Biabanak town (Isfahan province). May 26, 2020. IRNA/ Mohsen Firouzi.

