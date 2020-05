The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the world freedom-seekers live on al-Quds day which is regarded as a great occasion for lovers of peace across the globe especially in the Islamic world to express their hatred towards the occupying regime of Israel.Tehran, Iran. May 20, 2020. IRNA.

